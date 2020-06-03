Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmer’s Market held its opening day for the 2020 season on Saturday and saw a large turnout. Many of the vendors from previous years returned to sell their homegrown fruits, veggies, jams and other items, and a few new vendors were set up selling woodworks and other items. The Farmer’s Market is located on Third Avenue in downtown Williamson and will be open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday until November, according to their Facebook page.

— Williamson Daily News

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com