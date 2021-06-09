Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmer’s Market is open for the 2021 season, as opening day was held Saturday, June 5. The outdoor seasonal market brings fresh, local produce to community members, encourages healthy eating habits and provides an outlet for farmers and gardeners to sell their home-grown vegetables. Other vendors were on hand selling homemade fresh baked breads, soaps, quilts, wreaths and more. The Williamson Farmer’s Market is a SNAP-eligible market that also participates in SNAP stretch. The Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until late this fall. For more information, visit the Williamson Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

