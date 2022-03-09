Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmers Market hosted its seventh annual Seed Swap and Vendor Expo Saturday in downtown Williamson. The event included vendors with seeds to sell and trade, locally made products, local culinary programs and workshops.

