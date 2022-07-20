WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council is looking to apply for Williamson to become a Home Rule city.
According to the West Virginia Department of Revenue, the West Virginia Legislature created the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program in 2007.
The enabling statute “empowered municipalities participating in the program to be creative in addressing local problems by implementing ordinances, rules and regulations not otherwise available because of the various one-size-fits-all statutes that apply to all municipalities.” Bridgeport, Charleston, Huntington and Wheeling were accepted as the first participants in the program.
In 2019, the Legislature rewrote the statute to make the pilot program permanent and open to all West Virginia municipalities (only four Class IV municipalities can be admitted to the program annually), and establish a $2,000 annual fee to be paid by each participating municipality beginning July 1, 2019.
Councilman Ralph Hall asked Thursday where the city was at in the process. Nathan Brown, the city’s attorney, said he had been doing research and just needed the go-ahead from the council to start diving into the application process.
“I have been in contact with the Municipal League,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of examples out there of municipalities who have done this. The last time we talked, I asked everybody to respond to the e-mail with their thoughts. So far, Councilman [Mike] Casey has responded with his thoughts. I did talk to Stuart [Hight] and Joseph [Bucci] a little bit about it. I get the overall consensus that they city is wanting to move forward with the sales tax increase of 1%.”
Across the state, there are more than 50 participating municipalities, including Man, Logan and Chapmanville in neighboring Logan County.
The notable piece of Home Rule is that it allows municipalities to increase sales tax by 1% in the city or town’s limits, with the intention of using those funds on projects to benefit the area.
“Within this application, you all or somebody will need to do a really good job of showing where this money will go, what it’s going to be used for,” Brown said. “Projects, things of that nature. If there’s an economic downturn, how that’s going to effect. Basically, you can’t collect and not tell what you’re going to do with it.”
Councilman Mike Casey said his hope, if implemented in the city, would be for the extra funds to go toward infrastructure improvements. The council echoed these sentiments.
Brown said his goal is to begin work on the application and have something more to present at the council’s August meeting.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
