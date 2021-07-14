WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson held its swearing-in ceremony for the winners of the municipal election last month on Thursday, July 8.
Taking the oath of office for his second full term as mayor was Charlie Hatfield, who was first elected as mayor in 2017.
Joseph Bucci (Ward 1), Stuart Hight (Ward 2), Ralphie Hall (Ward 3) and Mike Casey (Ward 4) also took the oath of office for the four city council positions.
The ceremony was held in the council chambers at City Hall in Williamson along 4th Avenue across from the fire and police stations.