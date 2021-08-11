CHARLESTON — Williamson Daily News staff received six awards in the West Virginia Press Association’s 2021 newspaper contest, for work completed in 2020.
WVPA officials announced individual winners Friday. The group will announce the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence Award winners, Photo of the Year and other awards in a virtual ceremony Aug. 27.
Staff won first place for the newspaper’s COVID-19 coverage (Best COVID-19 Coverage).
Reporter Jarrid McCormick took a first-place award in the Best Business, Economic or Labor Reporting category for his article, “30 Williamson Rail Yard jobs ‘repositioned.’ “
McCormick won a second-place award in News Photography for his photos that accompanied the article “WFD rescues stranded kayaker from Tug Fork River.”
He also won a second-place award in Best Sports Event Reporting for the article “Tug Valley claims 20th sectional title in school history with 65-56 win over Van.”
McCormick won third-place awards in Best Covering of Breaking News for “Body found, arrest made after fire that injured 5” and Photo Essay for “Sights from Halloween in Williamson.”
McCormick is a native of Williamson and has been a reporter with Williamson Daily News since 2018.
WVPA Executive Director Don Smith said 2020 was an unprecedented year for the news industry and the awards reflect the times.
“Our newspapers did outstanding work in 2020,” Smith said in a news release. “The COVID-19 coverage was the most impressive effort, with multiple newspapers winning a first-place award in news or advertising.”