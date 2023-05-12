WILLIAMSON - Members of the Williamson City Council voted Thursday to remove Mayor Charlie Hatfield's fiduciary roles in relation to signing checks and entering into contracts on behalf of the city.
Councilmen then delegated financial management to Councilman Mike Casey, of Ward Four, as a secondary signatory on most expenditures.
After a 50-minute executive session, the move was made. City Attorney Nathan Brown read a formal resolution that was prepared by the council and resolved that Hatfield be removed from most fiscal powers due to recent actions taken in a lawsuit before the United States Department of Labor. The resolution was approved unanimously.
According to the resolution read by Brown, U.S. District Court Clerk Rory Smith II entered a default judgment against Hatfield for matters related to Hatfield’s oversight of Williamson Memorial Hospital. According to the resolution, the United States Department of Labor filed a civil complaint against Hatfield claiming that while he served as CEO of the former Williamson Memorial Hospital, he withheld payroll deductions but failed to deposit them into appropriate employee benefits accounts. Hatfield was named as defendant in the complaint.
“After waiving service of process” according to court documents filed on April 13, Hatfield and Williamson Memorial Hospital LLC Employee Benefit Plan was deemed in default. Having allowed “since the date the defendants were required to answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint to elapse more than 60 days,” and because “the Defendant have failed to answer or otherwise respond to the complaint” default, as a matter of law, is consistent with the W.V. Rules of Civil Procedure.
According to court documents, Hatfield had 60 days from Sept. 6, 2022, when he received the requests for waiver, to answer— he has yet to respond. During the council’s executive session, the council moved for the topic resolution.
Hatfield did not comment on the council's decision at Thursday's meeting, but instead said he would have a statement at the next regular council meeting - which is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 25.