WILLIAMSON — A heated discussion ensued after Williamson City Council voted against revoking the business license of Serenity Pointe, a drug rehabilitation facility in downtown Williamson.
During a Jan. 9 city council meeting, Williamson residents Wes Wilson and Tonya Webb publicly called for the closure of Serenity Pointe. Both claimed that the 60-bed facility is not being operated properly and instead is contributing to some of the city’s problems, such as homelessness and drug abuse, rather than helping it.
At that meeting, sentiment against Serenity Pointe seemed near unanimous in the room with the elected members, city officials and residents. Police chief Grady Dotson said his department receives nonstop calls to the facility, citing a Dec. 14 brawl between two residents that resulted in an officer being injured as one example.
On Feb. 13, Mayor Charlie Hatfield implored council to explore its options for revoking the business license of Serenity Pointe following “multiple complaints.” He, along with city attorney Nathan Brown, outlined the process of doing so, which would include several legal requirements such as public notices and a hearing before council.
During that same meeting, several community advocates and employees of Serenity Pointe spoke in favor of the facility to a standing-room-only council chambers.
At the recent regular session Thursday, Feb. 27, council members voted unanimously to table the revocation indefinitely, citing legal concerns.
The discussion initially began with Hatfield saying the item would be postponed to the next meeting, as city attorney Nathan Brown was absent. However, councilman Ralphie Hall made the first motion to table it indefinitely because he said he had met with Brown to discuss the issue. The motion was seconded by councilman Joe Venturino.
Councilman Randy Price, who brought up such legal concerns at the Feb. 13 meeting, said, “We are not on solid legal ground by pulling someone’s business license. As far as that goes, I’m ready to make a vote tonight just based on a legal issue. Whether we support Serenity Pointe or not, we cannot pull their business license, and I’m ready to vote on it tonight.”
Things grew heated when Hatfield said the council couldn’t vote to make any motions due to the agenda specifying the item as a discussion. All four council members voted once again to table the measure indefinitely, at which time Hatfield said they are “reneging” their duties and pointed out that council initially wanted to hear the concerns of the citizens who called for its closure.
“That’s exactly right, and there’s nothing they’ve said that rises to the level revoking a license, according to legal counsel,” Price said. Price read from city code regarding business licenses and said he is ready to “kill it,” which led to applause from the audience.
Hatfield asked for residents residing within Williamson to raise their hands.
“Our council members feel they’ve been elected to Congress,” Hatfield said, “and I’d like to see the number of hands of residents here in Williamson that live in Williamson and live in these wards.”
Less than a third of people in the room raised their hands, which led one Serenity Pointe supporter to say, “We still matter, though.” Hatfield said the council members are not responding to their constituents who live in their respective wards.
“We are a city government,” Hatfield said. “You folks up here sitting are supposed to respond to the people of your wards — the ones that elected you. And you’re not doing that. You’re letting folks outside your community tell you what to do, and you’re not listening to the people that elected you and put you here.”
“We relied on legal counsel,” Price responded, “and I’m telling you it’s our job up here as elected officials to protect the citizens and its properties and its monies.”
“No, you’re not,” said Williamson citizen Norma White from the audience.
“Huh? Yes, we are!” responded Price. “That’s what we’re supposed to do! We’re not supposed to go down the road of a lawsuit as this mayor is trying to drag us. I’m not going down that road, now I’m telling you!”
Hatfield asked to hear all votes in favor of tabling the motion. Venturino interrupted by adding “indefinitely,” which led to an argument with Hatfield, who said there can be no motion to “table indefinitely.”
Following a short back-and-forth, the motion was accepted, leading to loud applause.
Following the vote, Venturino said to Hatfield, “You’re not going to get nowhere if you don’t work with us, bud.”
“Hey, man, we’ve been working together,” Hatfield responded. The council then moved on to the next agenda items.