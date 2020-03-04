WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council has voted to allow police chief Grady Dotson to add the first ever K-9 officer to the city’s police force.
The officer he is considering for the dog’s handling is Trevor Layne, and training and acquisition of the dog, named Max, will cost roughly $10,000, which will be provided by the department’s equipment fund and other upcoming activities — meaning there is no cost to the city.
Adding a K-9 officer to the city’s police force will make Williamson a leader, Dotson said, and such a move will follow previous firsts for the department, such as the addition of tasers, state-of-the-art body cameras, vests, etc.
“When I became chief, we started trying to get things that Williamson has never had — things to be the leader instead of the follower, I guess you can kind of say,” Dotson said.
Dotson said the benefits of adding a dog are many and that it goes beyond just the law enforcement aspect with school programs and such. He noted that dogs are not biased toward anything such as race, gender and age, and that the dog will be able to smell things his human officers will be unable to detect.
“I think that, again, it protects our officers,” Dotson said. “It helps us do things that, as a human, we’re not capable of doing, and I think it’s another tool to deter drug use in Williamson, period.”
Max, who is already certified, will be trained by Mike Mayes, who has trained numerous dogs around the state. Mayes also currently serves as chief deputy of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
Dotson also notes that training Layne, who was recently added to the force, to handle the dog will help keep him on the department.
“Trevor has opportunity, as a certified officer, to literally go just wherever he wants to go,” Dotson said. “I want to keep these young officers here in Williamson. He’s a good officer, and I think by offering him this chance, he’ll stay with Williamson. He’s told me that, and that way we don’t lose an officer we’ve spent a lot of training in and a lot of time in, and I think it’s a benefit all around.”
If Layne were to leave the department, another officer would have to be trained to handle the dog.
The Williamson City Council unanimously approved Dotson’s request to acquire the dog.