WILLIAMSON — Despite the coronavirus pandemic the Williamson City Council Council met in a special session on Monday, March 23, where they passed their annual budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year by a vote of 3-0.
According to the official levy estimate document, the City of Williamson will operate on a budget total of $2,168,332 next fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
In the general fund budget revenues column, taxes make up the most in revenue funding at $1,276,932. Coming in second is charges for services at $604,000. A general breakdown of the budgeted revenues is as follows:
- Beginning balance, July 1: $32,000
- Taxes: $1,276,932
- Fines and forfeitures: $139,000
- Licenses and permits: $62,700
- Charges for services: $604,000
- Intergovernmental: $36,600
- Miscellaneous: $4,000
Budget revenues for coal severance tax tops out at $13,100, with $1,100 in the beginning balance on July 1 and $12,000 earned in tax revenue.
Health and Sanitation tops the list in the general fund budgeted expenditures column at $720,000. Coming in second is public safety expenditures at $615,180. A general breakdown of the estimated expenditures is:
- General government: $597,673
- Public safety: $615,180
- Street and transportation: $205,500
- Health and sanitation: $720,000
- Culture and recreation: $29,979
- Social services: $0
- Capital projects: $0
The council also approved to pay the general fund bills as the money becomes available.
The City Council was able to stay below the CDC recommendations with no more than 10 people in a gathering as only Mayor Charles Hatfield, councilman Randy Price, councilman Ralphie Hall, city attorney Nathan Brown, Veolia Water project manager Zack Maynard and two members of the media were present.
Councilwoman Sherrie Hairston-Brown was not at the meeting in person but did participate via conference call. No members of the public were in attendance.
The regular March 26 meeting of the Williamson City Council was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the body also cancelled their March 12 meeting.
The next scheduled Williamson City Council meeting is currently set for 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9, but it is subject to change.