WILLIAMSON — Williamson City Clerk Meredith Anderson turned in her resignation to the Williamson City Council at a special meeting Monday, June 1, at City Hall.
Anderson, who is a native of Williamson and has served in the position of city clerk since being appointed in November 2016, is leaving the area and moving to Tennessee, where she has accepted another job.
“Sadly, our City Clerk, Meredith Anderson has accepted a position and a new career opportunity in Tennessee. Providing us these past years with dedicated service to our City, we will miss her greatly and only wish her success and blessings as she embarks on a new career,” Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said in a statement on the city’s Facebook page.
“Recognizing the vital role a City Clerk serves, Council has moved rapidly to fill this position.”
Anyone interested in applying for the vacant position of City Clerk is asked to submit their resume in person to City Hall or by emailing charles.hatfield@cityofwilliamson.org. All resumes should be submitted by 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
The successful candidate must have accounting skills and preferably work experience and credentials to support his/her application.
A knowledge of accounting software like Quickbooks is required as well as Microsoft Excel and Word. Strong oral and written communication skills are necessary, and experience as a supervisor is also preferred.
The annual salary will start at $38,000 and include medical insurance and retirement benefits. Compensation can be incrementally increased based on performance and job skills.
Applicants can expect interviews with council as soon as possible, according to Hatfield.
Hatfield thanked candidates for their interest and said the city looked forward to seeing applicants wanting to serve their community and broaden their work experience.