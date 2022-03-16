WILLIAMSON — Williamson has been chosen as one of three pilot cities for a new program through the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts.
RIPPLE is Tamarack Foundation for the Arts’ economic and community development program for artists and their communities. According to the foundation, artists are at the center of change-making in West Virginia rural communities. The long term goals of RIPPLE are to change the narrative in the field and raise the value of artists in every community in West Virginia.
“I am thrilled to announce that Williamson is one of the three communities chosen for the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts RIPPLE pilot program,” said Jim Pajarillo, a member of the foundation’s board. “TFA’s RIPPLE program is designed to help communities develop a shared vision of collaboration in growing the arts on a local level. This will be done through the process of designing and completing two projects. Along the way there will up to 12 months of community coaching to support the implementation and success of the projects.”
Pajarillo, who is a Williamson native and active in the community through various roles, said the project brings forth an exciting time for artists and others to become more involved locally.
“If you have ever wanted to get involved with arts or making Williamson a more beautiful place, bring your ideas to our next Creative Callout where we will start the process of finding ideas and forming teams,” Pajarillo said. “We will announce the time and place of this meeting soon, which will take place sometime in the next two weeks.”
Using these tools and resources, along with tapping into already existing local and state assets, RIPPLE organizers, facilitators and coordinators will work in six communities over the next two years to develop relationships with community leaders, as well as facilitate the ideation and planning stages for two artist-led community projects in each community.
RIPPLE will provide each community with the opportunity to receive two mini-grants, $5,000 each, to support their projects, with a required 5% match for each mini-grant. Three communities out of the six have been chosen so far.