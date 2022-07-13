WILLIAMSON — Williamson has been selected to participate in the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts RIPPLE program. Program participants will design and implement two artist-led projects in the town.
RIPPLE is the foundation’s artist-led community and economic development pilot program for artists and their communities, designed to help communities create a shared vision of collaboration for developing public art and supporting working artists at the local level by connecting artists with other businesses.
Domenica Queen, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts operations director, has been working with community partners since February to prepare for the launch of RIPPLE in Williamson.
“It is always a joy to see people team up across sectors and make creative projects come to life,” Queen said. “With RIPPLE we are empowering people to leverage the arts for change in their communities. The ripples from these artist-led projects that Williamson community members will design together bring artists to the table, building up and strengthening relationships that will carry into the future.”
The program will support local artists for up to a year to see through the completion of the projects.
“TFA’s RIPPLE program is designed to help communities develop a shared vision of collaboration in growing the arts on a local level,” said Jim Pajarillo, a member of the foundation’s board. “This will be done through the process of designing and completing two projects. Along the way there will be up to 12 months of community coaching to support the implementation and success of the projects.”
Pajarillo, who is a Williamson native and active in the community through various roles, said the project brings an exciting time for artists and others to become more involved locally.
Participating communities will receive TFA coaching, technical assistance and $10,000 in mini-grant funds to design and implement two projects that pay local artists for services and bridge the gap between business and arts.
The foundation hosted a RIPPLE communitywide brainstorming session for Williamson Tuesday via Zoom. The purpose of the initial meeting was for community members to share their visions and acquire collective insight into which specific arts activities the community would like to see happen.
The meeting also served as an opportunity to recruit participants for a two-day intensive project design workshop, which will take place in-person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 6-7, and will include an experiential learning tour of town on Sunday morning before finalizing project plans.
Those with questions on how to get involved can contact Queen via email at dqueen@tamarackfoundation.org.
Using these tools and resources, along with tapping into already existing local and state assets, RIPPLE organizers, facilitators and coordinators will work in six communities over the next two years to develop relationships with community leaders, as well as facilitate the ideation and planning stages for two artist-led community projects in each community.
RIPPLE will provide each community with the opportunity to receive two mini-grants, $5,000 each, to support their projects, with a required 5% match for each mini-grant. Three communities out of the six have been chosen so far.