WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson has declared itself a Coal Pride Community, following Logan, who became the first to do so in mid-February.
During their regular session Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Logan City Council adopted a resolution declaring themselves the first Coal Pride Community in West Virginia. In the resolution, the city forms a loyal alliance with the West Virginia Coal Association to support legislative efforts in favor of the state’s coal industry.
The resolution was presented by Richie Belcher, a local coal businessman and advocate. Belcher is Logan City Clerk Amber Miller’s fiancé.
Miller has described Coal Pride as a movement which the city encourages other municipalities throughout the Mountain State to join in. The City of Williamson became one such municipality to do so during their council’s regular session Thursday, Feb. 27, when a majority of the council voted to adopt the same resolution after Mayor Charlie Hatfield read it aloud and asked for a motion.
One council member, Randy Price, requested to have the item tabled due to it not being on the city council’s meeting agenda, and he later abstained from voting due to that reason. According to city clerk Meredith Anderson, the text of the resolution was not received in time to put it on the agenda proper.
Elsewhere in Mingo County, the Town of Matewan also became a Coal Pride Community on Tuesday, Feb. 25.