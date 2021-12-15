CHARLESTON — The law license of Justin J. Marcum, an attorney based in Williamson, has been suspended in West Virginia for two years, according to a news release from the West Virginia Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel.
The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia made the decision to suspend Marcum’s license to practice law in West Virginia on Dec. 7. The court also mandated that Marcum serve six months of suspension with supervised probation for the remaining period of his contract with the West Virginia Judicial & Lawyer Assistance Program.
Additionally, Marcum will be required to complete an additional nine Continued Legal Education hours in ethics and/or substance abuse education in addition to the 24 hours already required. He will be required to comply with mandates written in Rule 3.28 of the Rules of Lawyer Disciplinary Procedure, and he will have to pay the costs of the disciplinary proceeding pursuant to Rule 3.15 of the Rules of Lawyer Disciplinary Procedure.
According to the news release, the decisions were made based on findings that Marcum violated the following Rules of Professional Conduct:
Rules 7.2(c) and 7.3(c) — advertising for failing to list the name of his law firm and the words “Advertising Material” in Facebook posts.
Rule 1.7(a) — conflict of interest.
Rule 8.4(b) — committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer.
Rule 8.4(d) — engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, when he represented a client from whom he had purchased illegal drugs.
The Supreme Court made their opinion on Nov. 5 and the mandate on Dec. 7.
Marcum is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing Mingo and Logan counties from 2012 to 2018.