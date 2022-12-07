Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson recently passed water and sewer ordinances, with no expected changes to the current rates paid by customers.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield performed the second reading of both ordinances during a special session last week, after which both ordinances were approved.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

