WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson recently passed water and sewer ordinances, with no expected changes to the current rates paid by customers.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield performed the second reading of both ordinances during a special session last week, after which both ordinances were approved.
“This is a second reading of the water system ordinance that sets forth the rates, fees and charges for the services that the city of Williamson utility department assesses to our residential and commercial customers alike,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield said the rates had been advertised and discussed previously, and that they are remaining the same.
“The bottom line is we’re not changing our rates,” Hatfield said. “They’re as they have been since I started here as mayor.”
Hatfield also said he believes the rates in the city are some of the lowest in the county compared to other water and sewage systems.
“We as a municipality are maintaining the lowest water rates per gallon, per use for residential and commercial customers alike,” Hatfield said. “Also the same for the state, when you compare us against the 360 public and private services districts there are in the state of West Virginia. Our charge to customers puts us in the lower third.”
Hatfield said in previous years some plans were put forward that would have caused the rates to fluctuate, but that being able to keep them the same is beneficial to both businesses and private residents.
“I think that says well for our management and what we do because we have a lot of folks on fixed incomes, and I think fluctuating the way we were almost to mandated to do — if you live on a budget you don’t need to have a surprise on your water or sewage bill unless you just overly used it,” Hatfield said.
With the upcoming holiday season, the Williamson City Council adjusted its regular meeting schedule for December. It will only have one regular session this month, set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.