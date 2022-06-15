WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson has approved a 2.5% pay raise for its employees.
After a brief executive session during its regular meeting Thursday, Mayor Charlie Hatfield said he had asked for the session to clarify what had been previously approved before making the announcement.
“The purpose for the executive session and this motion was to just clarify and restate the fact that in earlier deliberations, this council always trying to keep abreast as so many years this city did not keep adjustments in place,” Hatfield said. “They usually average 1%.”
Hatfield said the approved increase was a way to continue to catch up to where the numbers should be. The new rates will take effect July 1. Hatfield said the adjustments had already been worked into the budget for the upcoming fiscal year when discussions previously took place.
The Williamson City Council also approved an ordinance addressing holiday pay for city employees. The ordinance defines what holidays are recognized by the city. It also addresses compensation for emergency personnel who work on holidays.
Hatfield said during a meeting earlier in May that updates to this ordinance would be coming for clarification reasons.
The ordinance recognizes a set list of holidays, but also allows for adjustments based on proclamations by the governor’s office.
During his update, Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson said he sent officers to represent the city after the recent death of Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker.
“You know an officer lost his life,” Dotson said. “Anytime in this job, that can happen at any moment. I sent officers down there to represent the city. I think they did really well, as far as that goes.”
Dotson also provided a report of some arrests made recently by his officers, and said in many of the cases the suspects had firearms on them.
“First thing this morning, I think it was before 9 o’clock, we were arresting someone out of Marathon, and he had a weapon on him as well,” Dotson said. “Anytime you deal with anything like that — obviously like I said an officer lost his life and I hate that, it really hits home. But we’re trying our best to get all these weapons off the street.”
Dotson said his office is constantly working to ensure officer safety and the safety of everyone in the city.
The next regular meeting of the Williamson City Council is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23.