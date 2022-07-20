WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City County approved an ordinance to move forward with a water project Thursday.
The council voted to bypass the normal ordinance-passing process and instead voted to have it adopted after the first reading at Thursday’s meeting, since the council will not meet again until August.
“To pass an ordinance into law we have to read it twice,” Mayor Charlie Hatfield said. “At that second reading, it becomes an ordinance. The council can waive reading it twice and do it just one time.”
Hatfield said the ordinance is a formality needed by the Army Corp of Engineers for an upcoming water project. The Corp has committed $1.7 million for the project, according to Hatfield, and the ordinance is a step needed to secure those funds for the city.
“The reason it’s so expeditious that we do that is we only have one meeting this month, and we wouldn’t meet again in regular session until August,” Hatfield said. “This is a good one. This ordinance was prepared and approved by our city attorney by the Corp of Engineers, and the Corp of Engineers — this is something that we have to have in our ordinances for them to fund our water project.”
Hatfield said the hope is that securing this funding will make the project marketable to receive other grant funding.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Hatfield said. “Once you get this one in, the hopes and prayers are the other sources of funding kind of step in line. You get one of these in, the rest kind of fall in place. That’s the strategy.”
According to the ordinance, the funds are for the city’s water system upgrade project design and construction.
Hatfield said Region II will oversee the grant application process for the city. He said E.L. Robinson is the engineer for the project, and that the law firm Steptoe and Johnson is also on board for the project’s duration for handling legal matters.
