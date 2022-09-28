SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — After cancellations due to the pandemic over the past two years, Williamson’s pop culture convention saw a successful return Saturday at the South Side Mall.
WillCon, hosted by the Tug Valley CVB, included cosplay contests, vendors, special guests and more.
Jim Pajarillo of the Tug Valley CVB said it was wonderful to see so many turn out to support the event Saturday.
Special featured guest included cosplayers Santana Maynard, Kiss a Frog, Brittwhitt and Katwoman, all of West Virginia. Local pop culture and arts vendors were also on hand for the event.