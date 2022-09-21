SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — After cancellations due to the pandemic over the past two years, Williamson’s pop culture convention is set to return this weekend.
WillCon will take place at the Southside Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Entrance is free to the public.
The event, hosted by the Tug Valley CVB, will include cosplay contests, vendors, special guests and more.
Jim Pajarillo of the Tug Valley CVB said the event has been missed during the COVID-19-induced hiatus.
“I’m excited to have it back because it really is just a fun day of expression, and seeing all the kids dressed up and running around is going to be amazing,” Pajarillo said.
Pajarillo said the event makes it accessible for locals who cannot travel to a large city for a comic convention.
“What makes us different is that we insist on being community-based,” Pajarillo said. “If I have my way, it will always be a free or very low admission show because I don’t want to create these things to exclude any kids based on economics. We want to remove as many barriers to access as possible.”
The event will include local vendors, featuring artists, music, gaming, collectibles and other activities.
Special featured guest include cosplayers Santana Maynard, Kiss a Frog, Brittwhitt and Katwoman, all of West Virginia.
Pajarillo said he has enjoyed watching the show grow each year. In 2017, the inaugural show had an attendance of slightly over 1,000 and in 2018 attendance grew to just under 1,500. In 2019, the first show hosted at the South Side Mall had an estimated 2,500 guests.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.