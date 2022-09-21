Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

willcon 1.jpg

Vendors display items for sale at the 2019 WillCon at the Southside Mall. The 2022 event is set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — After cancellations due to the pandemic over the past two years, Williamson’s pop culture convention is set to return this weekend.

WillCon will take place at the Southside Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Entrance is free to the public.

