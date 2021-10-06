WILLIAMSON — Williamson’s annual pop culture convention, WillCon, has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mingo County.
Jim Pajarillo, an organizer for the event, said the new date is Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Southside Mall.
“We decided to postpone after seeing the issues with school openings in Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, along with the increasing numbers in infection rate,” Pajarillo said. “Our target demographic is children 12 and under, and after drawing over 2,000 people in attendance in 2019, we did not want to create a safety risk for our area’s kids.”
Willcon, like many other events, was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Pajarillo said they will continue to examine the situation and hope to be able to safely bring the event back this year.
“As the event approaches, we will examine recommended protocols from our local health departments,” Pajarillo said.
The event was first held in 2017 at the Williamson Fieldhouse and has quickly grown into one of the state’s top pop culture shows. The event moved to the South Side Mall in 2019, and an estimated 2,000 people attended the event.
Pajarillo said when the show does return, they have big plans for some of the newly vacant space in the mall.
“We are taking over the vacant Watson’s/Peeble’s/Gordman’s anchor space, and it has the potential to add a new twist for both vendors and guests,” Pajarillo said.
For more information, visit the WillCon Facebook page.