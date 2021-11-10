WILLIAMSON — Williamson’s annual pop culture convention, WillCon, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 and other factors.
“This is something I fought to avoid, but the reality is that we cannot put together a show that meets our standards in 2021,” said organizer Jim Pajarillo. “WillCon is an all-volunteer community show and unfortunately, real-life and the reality of the pandemic prevented our team from being able to serve our community as we had been able to in the past.”
The event was initially postponed and rescheduled to take place this Saturday at the South Side Mall in South Williamson, Kentucky.
Pajarillo said they are planning some mini events for the future that will be announced at a later time.
WillCon, like many other events, was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Pajarillo said they will continue to examine the situation and hope to be able to safely bring the event back next year.
The event was first held in 2017 at the Williamson Fieldhouse and has quickly grown into one of the state’s top pop culture shows. The event moved to the South Side Mall in 2019, and an estimated 2,000 people attended the event.
For more information, visit the WillCon Facebook page.