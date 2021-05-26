WILLIAMSON — After having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Williamson Wildwood Garden Club is moving forward with plans to host the annual Flower Show once again this year.
The show is currently scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Williamson Farmer’s Market near Third Avenue and Harvey Street, with registration taking place for the first hour.
According to event organizers, the categories for the 2021 show are lilies, roses, perennials, annuals, hydrangeas, exotic/succulents as well as a category for containers.
Participants are asked to bring a single bloom from their flower garden or that a friend has grown to enter into the show for judging.
The Garden Club will also provide small vases to be used while judging. Awards will be given for 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place and Best of Show.
To help with time, participants also have the option of registering their flower before they arrive by contacting a Garden Club member for the proper paperwork.
For more information, call Deborah Starr at 304-784-5585 or Angela Salyers at 606-625-3999.