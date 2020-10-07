With approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will continue to operate remotely until 30 days after the end of the nationally declared public health emergency.
This extension will allow for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while protecting WIC participants and WIC employees.
WIC lobbies are closed to participants, but staff remain on site to provide essential WIC services such as benefit issuance, remote certifications and new participant enrollment over the phone. You can also receive breastfeeding support, nutrition counseling, referrals and other WIC services remotely.
WIC is a public health nutrition program for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5.
Caregivers with a low to medium income and those who are West Virginia residents receiving foster care services, Medicaid or SNAP are automatically eligible. Moms, dads, pregnant women, grandparents, as well as foster parents, step-parents and legal guardians with a child in their care can apply.
The monthly gross income allowed for families to qualify for WIC benefits are listed below:
- Family of 1: $1,968
- Family of 2: $2,658
- Family of 3: $3,349
- Family of 4: $4,040
- Family of 5: $4,730
- Family of 6: $5,421
- Family of 7: $6,112
- Family of 8: $6,802
WIC understands the difficulties with the rising costs of providing for your family and helps save money by stretching your food budget. They are still offering the following foods that are received by most participants:
- Whole grains (bread, brown rice, cereal, pasta and/or tortillas)
- Protein (beans, eggs, peanut butter)
- Dairy (milk or cheese and/or yogurt)
- Fruits and vegetables (fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables, juice)
- Infant formula and baby food
Contact your local TSN/WIC office at 1-888-454-3928 or visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/wic for more information or to start an application.
Clinics are experiencing an increased amount of calls during this time. If you receive an answering machine message, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call as soon as possible. The staff remains on-site and ready to assist customers during normal business hours.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. You can like them on Facebook at WIC in Southern WV or on Twitter @wicswv for clinic updates and healthy recipe ideas.