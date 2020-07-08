WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Williamson PK-8 unveiled a new Storybook Walking Trail in West Williamson this past week that is designed to provide a fun physical activity and an educational experience for youngsters.
The “Wolfpack Walking Trail” is a half-mile-long book trail circling the school. Along the trail, pages of a particular book are placed at stations for students and families to read along the way.
The book currently being used at the walking trail is Beatrix Potter’s popular children’s book, “Peter Rabbit.”
The Center for ActiveWV announced in February a slate of inaugural grant funding for 13 projects that would increase or improve pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure in communities, schools and health centers across the state.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center received a portion of the funding, which comes as part of the center’s Take Back Our Health WV initiative, to create the walking trail.
Spearheaded by the WVU College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, Take Back Our Health WV launched in 2019 with the goal of improving the lives of West Virginians through increased access to healthy foods and physical activity opportunities.
“Through the implementation of a health ambassadors’ program at Williamson PK8, we are engaging our youth to become community champions through co-designing solutions,” said Amy Dearfield Hannah, community resource network director, Williamson Health and Wellness Center. “The Storybook Trail will provide an opportunity for all students to be engaged in physical activity while completing classroom assignments or while simply reading a book.”
The Mingo County Fresh Start Program assisted with building and installing the reading stations along the trail.