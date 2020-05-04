WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center began seeing patients in person again on Monday for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in March.
The check-in process will be different for patients in order to adhere to CDC and state government guidelines.
According to a post on WHWC's Facebook page, each patient must wear their own mask when coming to the office. The mask can be cloth and must cover the patient's mouth and nose.
Any patient who comes to the office without a mask will be screened. If it isn't an emergency, they will be asked to set up a telehealth visit.
When coming to the office for their appointment, patients will call the WHWC office at 304-236-5902 after they park their car downtown. The front office staff will check the patients in for their visit, and then call them back when it is time for the patient to go to the screening area set up in front of the building.
Each patient will answer a questionnaire and have a temperature check. If no symptoms are present, the patient will be admitted to the office to see their physician.
Only the patient will be allowed to enter the building, unless the patient is a minor or assistance is required due to physical or mental limitations.
If the patient has a temperature and other symptoms, the patient will be swabbed and asked to return home to await test results. If the patient is severely ill, they will be directed to a local emergency room.
For any patient who does not have a cell phone, they are asked to approach the screening area prior to entering the building to check in at the front desk.
All patients will be required to observe social distancing by keeping six feet away from other patients, and seating will be marked.
Patients must keep their mask on at all times during the visit and are asked to use proper cough hygiene, even with the mask on, and cough into their elbow or shoulder to prevent transmission of respiratory droplets.
WHWC thanked visitors for their patience regarding the measures to keep both patients and staff as safe as possible.
"The administration and staff of Williamson Health and Wellness Center appreciates your patience during this time of unprecedented pandemic and the lengths required to keep our patients and staff healthy and safe. We appreciate your trust in allowing us to provide your care."
Telehealth appointments are still available for any patients who have reservations or concerns about in person office visits due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Visit www.williamsonhealthwellness.com to get started.