WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center is set to receive $2 million in federal funds to assist with reopening the former Williamson Memorial Hospital, according to a news release.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding for multiple healthcare providers throughout the state last Wednesday, including the funds for Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
“The WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, the Morgan County Partnership and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center provide essential care for their communities, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts,” Manchin said. “The funding announced today will help complete the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, support youth substance use prevention programs in Morgan County and help reopen Williamson Memorial Hospital. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
Congressionally Directed Spending, more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, nonprofits and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.
The $2 million earmarked for Williamson Health and Wellness Center will support the reopening of Williamson Memorial Hospital by funding the purchase of new equipment, including laboratory upgrades and ultrasound technology, and providing permanent working capital for hospital operations, according to the release.
Williamson Health and Wellness have faced multiple setbacks in reopening the facility since its purchase due to rising costs of construction materials and unanticipated upgrades needed within the building.
David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center, came before both the Mingo County Commission and the Williamson City Council earlier this year to request funding to assist with the completion of renovations to the building. These requests were tabled as Jewell said this summer the center was hopeful funding would come through for the project from other avenues.
Jewell said previously that Williamson Health and Wellness Center purchased the hospital in bankruptcy court for $3.128 million. He said after the purchase, they began seeing more work was needed on the building than initially thought.
Jewell said a little over $10 million had been invested in the facility as of mid-July, with approximately $2 million still needed to complete work. He said some of the unexpected costs came from the hospital being officially closed and now needing to meet updated safety standards from the state.
Jewell said over the summer the hope was for the facility to reopen by the end of the year, but no official opening date has been announced.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.