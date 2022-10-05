Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

wmh dylan 2.jpg (copy)

Williamson Memorial Hospital is pictured in April 2020.

 Dylan Vidovich | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center is set to receive $2 million in federal funds to assist with reopening the former Williamson Memorial Hospital, according to a news release.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding for multiple healthcare providers throughout the state last Wednesday, including the funds for Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

