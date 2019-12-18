WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Health and Wellness Center recently presented the city with a $7,732 check to fund the 5% match required in a federal grant that bought the city’s fire department new equipment.
On Sept. 26, Williamson Fire Department Chief Joey Carey revealed that the department had been awarded the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant, worth $154,000. The grant funds were used to purchase 24 brand new self-contained breathing apparatus devices to replace the ones the department had been using since 2005.
The new SCBAs, made by MSA, went into service Dec. 9. The devices represent the latest in fire safety technology, with four of them even being equipped with thermal imaging cameras. During the Williamson City Council’s regular session Thursday, Dec. 12, Carey outlined the grant, how the new devices help firefighters and gave a lengthy demonstration of the devices.
“Say, for instance, we have a kid that’s hiding under a bed or in a closet — we can take that thermal imager and just shine it toward the closet, and we can pick up the heat from the child in the closet,” Carey said. “A lot, a lot of good stuff with this. It’s state-of-the-art, the newest on the market SCBAs.”
A 5% match is required as part of the grant. At the meeting, Williamson Health and Wellness Center community liaison Darrin McCormick presented the city with a $7,732 check from the organization that will be used to fund the match.
“This is the kind of project that we really were created for,” McCormick said. “If we can maximize resources that come to this community, that was the intent of the people that founded our organization, and we’re certainly pleased to help make this happen. We look forward to the next one, Chief.”
Carey said he has submitted for two more federal grants, which, if approved, would be used to buy a new fire engine and new gear, respectively.
In other news from the Dec. 12 council meeting, councilman Randy Price objected to the minutes from the Nov. 14 meeting in which Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Duke Jewell responded to the council’s request for an inquiry into Mayor Charlie Hatfield’s ties to the old Williamson High School property. Price said some of his questions were left out of the minutes.
Councilwoman Sherri Hairston Brown also initially objected to the minutes, which resulted in a 2-1 nay vote. Councilman Ralphie Hall voted to approve the minutes, and councilman Joe Venturino was absent for the vote.
The vote was reversed, however, when city clerk Meredith Anderson revealed that she has audio recordings of all the meetings available upon request. The minutes were then approved by Brown and Hall, with Price still objecting and requesting a copy of the Nov. 14 meeting.
Bobby Taylor and Zack West, two individuals with a recently formed company called Calvary Commercial Property Care, approached the council about doing property-related work such as tree cuttings for the city.
Jarrod Dean, the newly named executive director of the Williamson Board of Parks and Recreation, spoke to the council. Mayor Hatfield announced that, beginning in 2020, Dean and directors of other entities such as the Tug Valley CVB and the Williamson Housing Authority will be added to the reports section of the council agenda.
Hatfield also announced that in January, he plans to propose changing the city election cycles to be concurrent with state elections.
“I’ve said this many times, we’re all watching the 2020 elections. Well, the city has its own cycle of elections in 2021,” Hatfield said. “It’s really inefficient and not economical for us to hold our own city elections for just a mayor and four council seats. I think they should be on the ballot when state and national offices are running.”