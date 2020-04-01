WILLIAMSON — In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson Health & Wellness Center has introduced Telehealth services for preliminary screening of sick patients and for follow-up medical visits.
Using Telehealth technologies, the WHWC provider can evaluate, diagnose and treat patients remotely in a secure, virtual environment.
The service allows providers to administer care and communicate with a patient as they would in a normal, face-to-face environment without requiring that the patient enter the health center.
WHWC will also use Telehealth to administer routine behavioral health care.
Telehealth provides heightened protection for both patients and employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop.
A Telehealth virtual visit may necessitate in-person, follow-up care and/or screening.
To set up a Telehealth visit, call the office at 304-236-5902 to make the appointment. Patients will need to have an email address in the WHWC system and sign up for the Patient Portal and/or download the HEALOW App.
Patients can access the appointment from a smartphone, tablet or a computer with a camera.
For more on how the set up Telehealth services, watch these instructional videos on YouTube:
- For a Computer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g09utidhW1w
- For the Healow App: https://youtu.be/g09utidhW1w?t=134