WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia had approved their $3.68 million bid to purchase most of the assets of Williamson Memorial Hospital.
The announcement came in a statement on the healthcare facilities Facebook page less than two days after officials with WMH announced that they had planed to close the hospital on or around April 21.
"This substantial investment furthers our mission of driving economic growth by creating a healthier community," the statement by WMWC read. "We have exciting plans to preserve the hospital’s critical functions while expanding our existing programs and offering innovative new services. In this way, we hope not only to continue the hospital’s legacy as an economic engine for our community, but to grow it."
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday applauded the acquisition of WMH by Williamson Health and Wellness and said he had been working with the admin at WMH since their announcement on Monday in an attempt to keep their doors open.
“On Monday I received notification that the Williamson Memorial Hospital would be closing their doors by the end of April due to financial issues. Closing any of our rural hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is unacceptable and irresponsible, so I worked with the administration at Williamson Memorial Hospital to keep their doors open," said Senator Manchin. "I am pleased to see an agreement between Williamson Memorial Hospital and Williamson Health and Wellness to ensure Mingo County residents will not lose access to healthcare in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic. I look forward to seeing Williamson Memorial Hospital continue to provide West Virginians with care for years to come."
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed the hospitals impending closure in his Tuesday press conference and said that he hoped to stop it from happening.
“Williamson is in a county that it is the only hospital, Mingo County, and we’ve got to absolutely try to keep that hospital open,” Justice said in the briefing. "Now there’s private negotiations going on right now between two parties but I want everyone to know that I stand ready to help in any way possible we can."
WHWC and CEO Dr. Donovan "Dino" Beckett said that they look forward to sharing more details on the purchase with their community partners in the days to come.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center's point of contact is Community Liaison Darrin McCormick, who can be reached at 304-235-3400 ext. 420