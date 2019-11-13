WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) hosted a Military Special Event on Sunday at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse honoring both veterans and active duty military personnel for their service. Retired Four Star United States Air Force General and Williamson native Robert H. “Doc” Foglesong was the keynote speaker. Both the Tug Valley and Mingo Central basketball teams along with head coaches Rabbit Thompson and Stan Elkins attended, as WHWC unveiled new home and away jerseys that they purchased for each team. The jerseys are complete with camo style trim and feature a U.S. flag on the back of the jerseys above the numbers. WHWC donated $4,000 to each school to purchase the new uniforms. The two teams will wear them in their two matchups on the hardwood during the 2019-20 season. Mingo County native Michael Browning, a representative from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, also spoke at the event.