WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health & Wellness Center (WHWC) held an Open House and Ribbon Cutting event Tuesday Sept. 17, at their newly established Behavioral Medicine Clinic at 104 Logan St. in Williamson.
“WHWC is proud to expand our behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services through the opening of this clinic,” said WHWC CEO Dr. Dino Beckett. “Our goal is to provide a comprehensive approach to all behavioral disorders such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders and substance abuse.”
Durand Warren, director of behavioral services for WHWC, thanked Beckett and the WHWC Board of Directors for the opportunity to serve and give something back to the community.
“We are more than just a ‘suboxone clinic,’” Warren said. “For the past five years, WHWC has provided counseling and substance abuse treatment utilizing Vivitrol. The Behavioral Medicine Clinic will apply a holistic approach to our patients’ well-being that includes wraparound services of dental health, primary care and medically-assisted treatments for substance abuse including Vivitrol and suboxone. Our treatment teams include recovery coaches and employment specialists who will work with area employers toward the goals of reintegrating recovery patients back into the workforce and becoming productive members of their families and the community. Treatment plans will be customized specifically to the needs of each individual patient.”
Dr. Eric Chico, DO, recently joined with WHWC to provide family medicine and addiction treatment services.
“In my 15 years of practicing in the Tug Valley area, I view substance abuse as the biggest healthcare issue,” Chico said. “WHWC’s holistic approach to treatment of the effects substance abuse is unique and will positively impact the community in a way not seen before.”
Mike Browning delivered best wishes from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III.
“I appreciate WHWC physicians and staff for their dedication to ensuring West Virginians are well taken care of,” Browning said. “These centers leave residents with the peace of mind that great medical care will always be available and close to home. From counseling services and outpatient therapy to substance abuse assessments, WHWC offers it all.”
Teri Booth, director of constituent services, brought greetings on behalf of U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller.
“It is my hope that WHWC’s Behavioral Medicine unit helps many people on their road to recovery,” Booth said. “The new behavioral medicine center is committed to offering a holistic approach to their clients with the desire to replace feeling of despair with hope.”
The ribbon that was cut was turquoise, which is the signature color for National Recovery Month.
This project was supported in part by grant number TI081517 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.