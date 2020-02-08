WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Health and Wellness Center Dental Clinic is offering free oral exams to anyone who is 18 and under on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at their office on Second Avenue in downtown.
The dentistry, which is on the second floor of the facility, will give the free exams from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a part of their “Give Kids a Smile” day.
Kids who attend will also get a chance to meet the Tooth Fairy as well as get their face painted and participate in a coloring contest.
WHWC is located at 184 East Second Ave. Call 304-236-5902.