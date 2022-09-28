HUNTINGTON — Data released by the White House on Tuesday shows upcoming student loan relief will affect about 40% of West Virginia and Ohio residents who attended college.
The White House released state-specific data on how the Biden administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit citizens across the nation.
The release follows President Joe Biden’s announcement of his administration’s plan to give working and middle-class Americans more breathing room in their budgets by providing up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers who have an income under $125,000 annually.
It is estimated 213,100 West Virginians, 563,300 Kentuckians and 1,677,800 Ohioans will receive up to $10,000 in relief. Those who received Pell Grants — 145,000 in West Virginia; 394,000 in Kentucky; and 1,085,700 in Ohio — are eligible for up to $20,000 in relief.
U.S. Education Department data released in March showed about 227,200 current student loan debt holders in West Virginia, while Kentucky has about 601,000. In Ohio, there are about 1,794,300 borrowers.
Last week, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said 63% of the institution’s graduates leave with an average student loan debt of $26,000.
The administration expects over 40 million borrowers nationally are eligible for relief, about half of whom will see their remaining balance discharged. Nearly 90% of the relief will go to former students earning less than $75,000 annually.
None will go to those in the top 5% of income in the country.
The administration believes the actions will help narrow the racial wealth gap as well, with nearly 71% of Black and 65% of Latino undergraduate borrowers receiving Pell Grants.
Details of how borrowers can apply for the relief have not been released, but borrowers are asked to subscribe to the Department of Education’s website at ed.gov/subscriptions to stay up to date on information.
For anyone left with debt, student loan payments will resume in January.
The Department of Education is expected to release additional statistics and details in the coming weeks.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.