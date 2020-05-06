HUNTINGTON — A bright, sunny Saturday should have been the scene for Marshall University to celebrate its newest graduates — however, the school had to postpone its in-person commencement due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Instead, Marshall chose to celebrate its Class of 2020 on social media over the past several days, while still planning to hold a formal commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates when it is safe to do so. A specific date for that has not yet been decided.
Tiffany Davis, digital marketing manager at Marshall, said the university made plans to highlight some of its graduates, sharing photos and videos online through its social media channels.
President Jerome A. Gilbert was among university officials offering congratulatory messages.
“You’re a very special class,” Gilbert said. “You’re the class that went through the pandemic. You showed perseverance, adaptability — you were able to react, and these traits that you honed during this period are going to serve you throughout the rest of your life.”
Gilbert then spoke the words used to confer graduates with their respective degrees.
“I hope you go from this day and have a wonderful life,” he said.
Graduates were encouraged to take selfies in their caps and gowns and share them on Instagram, and they and their families were invited to share photos and memories throughout the week using #MarshallGrad2020.
On Friday, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine celebrated its 39th annual graduation and investiture with a virtual ceremony, which is available for public viewing on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MUSOMWV), YouTube (www.youtube.com/HerdVideo) or Livestream (https://livestream.com/marshallu/events/9112771).
“Despite a nontraditional format, it was incredibly rewarding to participate in this year’s commencement ceremony,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine, in a news release. “This is a terrific class that’s going on to do great things in their careers.”
Gilbert conferred 77 Doctor of Medicine and two Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Research during the virtual ceremony. Additionally, retired faculty member Bruce A. Ratcliff, M.D., was recognized by the School of Medicine Alumni Association as this year’s honorary alumnus. The keynote address was provided by Maurice A. Mufson, M.D., professor of medicine emeritus and chairman emeritus for the Department of Medicine.
Class President Preeya T. Shah, M.D., M.S., addressed the graduates as the class speaker, and Dakota T. May, M.D., led the class in reciting the Oath of Hippocrates.
“The future is bright when such committed and gifted individuals choose to serve humanity, especially when facing down the fears of this pandemic,” Shah said. “Together we have successfully finished one impressive chapter of our journey to become physicians. I could not imagine more caring, hardworking or deserving individuals.”