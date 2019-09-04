Williamson Daily News
WHARNCLIFFE - Kenneth L. Cyrus, 40, of Wharncliffe has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny and conspiracy by the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
A police report states that on Aug. 21, 2018, Cyrus stole several items from two separate buildings at Twisted Gun Golf Course including four Stihl weed eaters, a Stihl weed eater with a chainsaw, a Stihl chainsaw, a Stihl leaf blower backpack, a Husqvarna chainsaw, and a 65-inch TCL Roku flat screen TV. The total value of all the items was approximately $3,720.
The police report also states the investigating officer obtained Facebook messages from Cyrus attempting to sell the 65-inch TV as well as a photo posted to his Facebook story of several Stihl weed eaters.
Cyrus was already in custody at the Southwestern Regional Jail after he was caught by police allegedly stealing copper wire from the AEP substation in Sprigg in July.
Here are more recent criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
BATTERY on LAW ENFORCEMENT: Daniel Kozee, 28, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, 2nd offense, and trespassing by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department. According to the report, an officer received a call from the victim to report trespassing. When the officer arrived at the residence, he found Kozee on the porch. The officer asked him what was going on and the defendant began calling the deputy by the wrong name and making claims of unfair treatment. He then asked the officer "if he wanted to fight him in the Rough N' Rowdy", according to the report. The officer then moved a hammer out of the reach of the defendant. Kozee struck the officer, and a fight ensued. He was physically subdued and taken into custody.
CHILD NEGLECT: Amanda Leann Dempsey, 27, of Delbarton was arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury by the WVSP. She allegedly called 911 saying that her boyfriend had given her daughter methamphetamine. When officers arrived, the house was empty and Dempsey and the child was located at ARH Hospital. She told officers and staff at the hospital that she had injected meth earlier in the day and then heard voices coming from the TV saying that her boyfriend put meth in her child's milk. While at the hospital, officers observed the defendant looking at and talking to imaginary people, according to the report. Officers spoke with the boyfriend, who did not seem intoxicated, and he told officers that Dempsey had been acting that way for two days.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Ryan David Dempsey, 25, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and obstructing by the MCSD. Dempsey was also charged with another count of domestic assault and domestic battery stemming from an incident three days prior on Aug. 26.
GRAND LARCENY: Sierra Prater, 22, of Red Jacket was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with grand larceny by the WVSP stemming from an incident July 28 when she allegedly stole approximately $4,630 worth of items from a residence in Gilbert.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Shannon Christopher Huber, 23, of Kermit was arrested Aug. 28 by the WVSP and charged with domestic battery, 2nd offense, after he allegedly was throwing rocks at his father and refused to stop.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING: Sherry Rebecca Akers, 46, of Dingess was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with malicious wounding by the MCSD after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the hand and legs with a pair of scissors during an argument.
GRAND LARCENY: Tiffany Dawn Tillotson, 36, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, bringing stolen property into the state and four counts of conspiracy by the MCSD.
COUNTERFEIT: Cory Marcum, age unknown, of Ragland was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with possession of counterfeit money by the WPD after he allegedly tried to purchase a TV at Hannah's Gun and Pawn in Williamson with a fake $100 bill on July 22.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Martha Melinda Mills-Adkins, 48, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery by the WVSP after she allegedly rammed her into her husband's vehicle multiple times, and spun it around.. She then got out of her car and threatened to cut the victim's heart out of his chest, according to the police report. The victim's children were inside the vehicle when the incident occurred, according to police.
BREAKING and ENTERING: Tiffany Mae Osborne, 28, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 29, and Brody Tyler Epling, 26, of Turkey Creek, Ky., was arrested Aug. 25. They were both charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy, petit larceny and destruction of property by the WVSP after they, along with another defendant, allegedly broke into a residence in Varney and stole a pink laundry basket and an unopened pack of toilet paper on June 22. A door and window at the residence were also damaged according to a police report. Additionally, Epling was charged with driving suspended, no insurance, defective equipment and no registration by the Delbarton Police Department.
LARCENY: Johnna Crase, 26, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with petit larceny by the WVSP after she allegedly stole a pistol valued at $200 on July 16. She was also charged with burglary after she sold the pistol three days later for $100 and then proceeded to break into the buyer's home and steal the pistol back, according to the police report.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: David Leake, 36, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with public intoxication and false reporting by the WPD.
BURGLARY: Casey Matthews, 32, of Red Jacket was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with burglary by the WVSP stemming from an incident on July 17.
CONSPIRACY: Samantha Belcher, 23, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with conspiring to commit a felony by the WVSP.
BURGLARY: James McDonald II, 28, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with conspiracy, burglary, and fraudulent use of an access device by the WVSP.
VIOLATION of EPO: Bobbi Jo DeBruhl, 24, of Baisden was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with violating a protective order by the MCSD stemming from an incident in February of this year.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.