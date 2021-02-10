WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Housing Authority in conjunction with local nonprofit Save the Children and the USDA hosted a food giveaway Thursday that saw 1,200 boxes and 36,000 pounds of free food handed out to Tug Valley residents.
The initiative was a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is designed to support children and families and help curb hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The event was well received by the community, and we had exhausted our supply of food in three hours, clearly demonstrating that hunger is a need in our communities,” WHA Executive Director Pauline Sturgill said.
Save the Children and the USDA sponsored the event while WHA served as the host site and WHA staff and volunteers worked the event.
“We know that coronavirus continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across America, particularly those who depend on school for meals. Save the Children is proud to be part of the solution to ensure fresh food reaches rural communities,” said Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. Programs and Advocacy at Save the Children. “So often we hear of parents going without to ensure their kids have the food they need to grow healthy and strong. By coordinating distribution efforts in Mingo County, we’re hopeful we can help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.”
More than 25,000 food boxes are being distributed weekly at a variety of community pick-up points in rural communities across Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Distributions will continue through Feb. 26, with the potential for continuation based on a program extension authorized by USDA.
Before COVID-19, nearly 90% of counties with high child food insecurity rates were classified as rural. The pandemic has exacerbated hunger across America, with food insecurity rates tripling for households with children.
Veolia Water provided the WHA with a forklift and an operator, which made the day run more smoothly, and SWVCTC allowed them to use the Amory parking lot, which allowed cars to move through quickly and efficiently, according to Sturgill.
The WHA, Save the Children and USDA has two more giveaways in Williamson on Thursdays, Feb. 18 and 25. For more information, visit the housing authority Facebook page or call them at 304-235-3270.