LOGAN — Region 2 of Work Force West Virginia (WFWV) is hosting a free job fair Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Chief Logan Conference Center in Logan.
According to WFWV-Logan employee Debra White, more than 50 employers will set up tables at the event, including employers from mines, hospitals, truck drivers, security, state employers, retail stories and more.
She said that numerous employers will be conducting on-site job interviews. The doors will open at 9 a.m. to veterans while the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Employers attending the event will be provided free space, a free table, internet connection and lunch for two. For more information on the WFWV job fair, contact White at 304-792-7010.