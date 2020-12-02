WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department were called out to two separate brush fires that occurred within the city limits late Wednesday, Nov. 25, and early Thursday, Nov. 26.
The first fire was near East 4th Avenue and the Bishop Street intersection and threatened an abandoned residential structure nearby, according to the WFD. That fire was quickly extinguished, but the department received a call of a second brush fire just a few hours later on Vinson Street near the Alex Bucci Drive intersection. That fire was also extinguished.
As of press time, no details had been released on how the fires started. No firefighters were injured while responding to the fires.