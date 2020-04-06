WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 5.
The call came in from Mingo County 911 dispatchers at 2:43 a.m. about a structure fire at an abandoned apartment house at 510 Pike St., which is located behind the fire station.
When firefighters arrived, the two-story building was heavily involved in fire with the flames extending into the eaves of an adjacent three-story apartment building, which was occupied with residents, according to the department’s Facebook page.
A defensive attack was established on the initial fire while an aggressive interior attack was performed on the third floor and attic space of the occupied building next door.
According to the post, the structure at 510 Pike St., was totally destroyed by the blaze and collapsed into its basement.
The adjacent building also suffered extensive damage to its third floor and roof structure and received heavy water damage throughout the lower floors, which resulted in the displacement of several residents.
The fire was put out Sunday morning, but firefighters were called back Sunday afternoon after the blaze reignited. They quickly got it extinguished.
No utilities were connected at the building at 510 Pike St., and the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office has been requested to investigate the fire, according to the WFD.
STAT EMS Medic 22 was also at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
This makes three separate structure fires in downtown Williamson since mid-February that have been the result of what fire officials say is suspected arson.