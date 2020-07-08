WILLIAMSON — For the second time in less than two months, the Williamson Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team had to rescue stranded boaters from the Tug Fork River near Goodman Hollow in Williamson on Thursday.
According to the WFD, a jon boat with four people on board was swept into a bridge pier in the Tug River and overturned.
The passengers, two of whom were wearing life jackets and two without, were dumped into the fast water and climbed onto the base of two separate piers for safety.
A WFD rescue swimmer swam to the piers to assess the victims’ situation while waiting for the rescue boat to arrive from upstream.
All four victims were safely transferred to the riverbank via the fire department’s boat and no serious injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
An attempt was made to recover the victims’ boat from downstream, but it was lodged in debris and couldn’t be moved.
On May 14, a kayaker overturned in the same location of the river and climbed onto the same bridge piers to await rescue.