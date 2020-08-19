WILLIAMSON — A new sign has been placed above the Tug Fork River in Williamson that warns boaters who may not be familiar with the river of a life-threatening danger that lies ahead.
The National Coal Heritage Area Authority and the City of Williamson provided a warning banner sign to be placed just upstream of the low head intake dam in the Tug Fork River at Williamson. The sign warns boaters of the dam in the river ahead of them.
Williamson firefighters hung the sign across the river Thursday evening as a combination training exercise and community service project.
“Please avoid the area around the dam and do not attempt to cross it in a boat or while swimming,” the post by the Fire Department said. “The water flowing over the dam creates a very dangerous, inescapable drowning hydraulic as it falls to the downstream side. The National Coal Heritage Area is providing funding and other resources to help establish the Tug Fork as a designated West Virginia Water Trail. They are a tremendous asset to our area.”
The dam, also known as the “killer dam,” is a low-intake dam that holds back a few feet of water in the river in order to supply the drinking water intake pipe for the city.
The area is a popular fishing spot for local anglers as all different types of fish swim up to the dam to feed.
The spot is a danger to kayakers on the Tug, however, particularly ones who are not familiar with the water.
In the summer of 2016, the Williamson and Belfry fire departments teamed up to save a kayaker from drowning after they tried to go over top of the dam and became stuck in the hydraulic.
The National Coal Heritage Area Authority has been working toward getting the Tug River designated as a water trail and hopes to accomplish that goal in the near future.