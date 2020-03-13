WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department responded to a large structure fire just before midnight Sunday, March 8, along Oak Street and battled the blaze well into Monday morning.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the fire was at 130 Oak St., and was reported at approximately 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were through the roof of the two-story residential structure and were impinging on a second residence at 706 Academy Drive.
"The two structures are only 2 to 3 feet apart, and other residences are also dangerously close," the post read. "Simultaneous interior attacks were performed at each structure, and a water curtain was established between them."
The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department responded as automatic aid, and firefighters from both departments were on scene for several hours.
The roof and second story of 130 Oak St., were destroyed by fire. The structure at 706 Academy Drive had fire damage in one second story bedroom and in its attic space, according to the post. There were no injuries reported.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.