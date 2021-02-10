WILLIAMSON — Firefighters in the City of Williamson spent Thursday evening battling a structure fire after a blaze broke out at a home on Goodman Avenue. Members of the Williamson Fire Department responded to the call after 6 p.m. Feb. 4 and found the structure heavily involved in flames on arrival. A quick knockdown of the fire was accomplished, and the blaze was extinguished, according to Fire Chief Joey Carey, but the residence still received heavy damage. The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched as automatic aid but was cancelled while in route. No injuries were reported.
