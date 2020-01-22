WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Goodman Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Upon arrival, they discovered that the fire was located at an abandoned residential structure that had previously been burned in March 2017.
The building was engulfed in flames and had already collapsed over the hillside.
WFD used two hose lines to prevent the fire from damaging overhead power lines and to contain any spread, but they let the fire continue to burn to eliminate debris, according to the post.
Williamson Fire responded with two engines, a rescue truck and seven men, and the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
The cause of the blaze was not released as of press time.