Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - The Williamson Fire Department spent Monday morning of last week cleaning up the fishing pier at the start of the floodwall in West Williamson.
Fire Chief Joey Carey and the rest of his crew shoveled and hosed mud, cut weeds, trimmed trees and picked up several bags of trash along the riverbank.
The fishing pier is rumored to be a hot-bed for small mouth bass, carp and channel catfish. The pier is also handicap accessible with an access ramp being built down to it.
Interest in fishing and kayaking on the Tug River has grown immensely in recent years as the Tug River even has its own community Facebook page, titled "Friends of the Tug Fork River." Carey said the WFD cleans the pier once a year.