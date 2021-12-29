Despite his busy schedule this past week, the big man in the red suit made one last stop to the Tug Valley area. Santa Claus was chauffeured by the Williamson Fire and Police departments throughout all of the neighborhoods within the city limits of Williamson to the delight of area youngsters. Williamson Fire Chief handed out goody bags to children who came out to wave at Santa and reminded them to set out their milk and cookies on Christmas Eve.
