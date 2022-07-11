WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department fought multiple fires Saturday in an abandoned apartment complex in Williamson.
According to information released by the department Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a report of smoke showing from a vacant three-story apartment building along Joseph Avenue.
A fire was found to be burning in a wall on the first floor and extending through a plumbing chase to the second floor. The fire was quickly extinguished.
A search of the building revealed other sites of small fires that had self-extinguished and not spread. At that time, the department requested an investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters were called out a second time to the same building Saturday afternoon. The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched as automatic aid and assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Upon arrival, heavy smoke was showing, and separate fires were found on all three floors of the building. An interior attack extinguished the fire on the first and second floor, but the third floor fire spread into the attic space, eventually causing a roof collapse.
The Williamson Fire Department also reported evidence found at the scene showed that someone had entered the building after firefighters cleared from the earlier fire and set the building on fire again.
There were no injuries reported from either fire. The investigation is ongoing. Joseph Avenue is also closed until further notice due to the building collapse, according to the Mingo County Emergency Management office.