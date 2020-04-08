The land that houses West Virginia’s elk herd is turning out to be darn near fireproof.
For the third year in a row, state wildlife officials have had to delay prescribed burns because the vegetation they wanted to incinerate was too wet.
“Mother Nature didn’t cooperate again this year,” said Randy Kelley, elk project leader for the state Division of Natural Resources. “We were prepared, but we didn’t get the conditions we needed.”
Had the burns been executed, DNR workers would have set fire to more than 100 acres of the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area, in Logan and Mingo counties. The burns would have accomplished two things: to rid the tract of invasive, undesirable undergrowth; and to release much-needed nutrients into the soil.
The last burn on the Tomblin WMA took place in 2017. Weather conditions were favorable in 2018, but DNR workers had their hands full tending to 51 elk that were quarantined on the property for 90 days after being imported from Arizona.
“In 2019 and again this year, it has just been too wet,” Kelley said. “We need at least five days without rain, and we haven’t gotten that.
“Also, the relative humidity has to be in the right range. If it’s too low, [vegetation] will be too dry and it will be difficult to control the fire. If it’s too high, the fire won’t burn at the speed we want it to.”
The burns usually take place in February or March, before green-up begins on the 25,156-acre tract. Kelley said a lot of work goes into preparing the burn sites, which average 90 acres to 150 acres in size.
“We have to put together a burn plan, which has to be run through [DNR] staff and the Division of Forestry,” he explained. “After the plan gets approved, we use bulldozers to cut the fire lines we use to contain the burn.”
All those preparations were made earlier this year, but a steady succession of rainstorms washed away plans for a late-winter burn. Kelley said he and his colleagues plan to try again sometime this autumn, after trees shed their leaves.
The main purpose of the burns at Tomblin is to get rid of dense thickets of autumn olive, an invasive species, and create grassy savannas where the thickets once stood. The burns also help get rid of sericea lespedeza, a plant widely used to reclaim surface-mine sites despite its lack of nutritional value for wildlife.
“We spray herbicides on the undesirable species, then follow up with a burn,” Kelley said. “The burns get the thick stuff out, allow sunlight to hit the ground, and encourage more favorable species to grow.”
When they occur, the burns require an all-hands-on-deck approach from DNR and Division of Forestry workers.
“We mobilize most of our district staff so we have enough people on the ground,” Kelley said. “Forestry usually sends a few people, as well. The more people you have on hand, the better off you are, because the last thing you want is for the fire to jump the line and get out of control.”
Workers start the fires by using “drip torches,” hand-held canisters that dribble out flaming droplets of a gasoline-diesel fuel mixture as the worker walks along.
“You have to watch wind direction and velocity,” Kelley said, “and you have to have people with fire rakes and water tanks positioned so they can extinguish any fire that flares up outside the lines.”
Under certain conditions, he added, workers can also set backfires to help keep the main blaze from even reaching the fire lines.
“Really, though, most of the control is set in the way you design the burn,” Kelley said. “That’s why we design them so carefully.”
The only downside to the prescribed burns at Tomblin is that they need to be repeated ever so often to prevent the autumn olive bushes from growing back into areas where they’d been eliminated.
“That’s the situation we’re in now,” Kelley said. “Some of the autumn olive we burned three years ago is starting to grow back. We really need to get some burning done — hopefully this fall — but Mother Nature will have to cooperate for that to happen.”