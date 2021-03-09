CHARLESTON — The Legislature on Monday passed a bill requiring local governments to begin accepting online payments and other fees.
The House of Delegates adopted House Bill 280 on Monday by a margin of 98-0, two weeks after the Senate unanimously adopted it.
The bill now advances to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.
Treasurer Riley Moore proposed the bill that will require county and local governments establish online systems that give West Virginians and businesses the option to make payments online by March 1, 2023.
People making payments to local governments still would have the option of paying in person or by mail, if the bill becomes law.
“This is a tremendous leap forward to modernizing government and finally bringing West Virginia into the 21st century,” Moore said in a news release Monday. “People have become accustomed to making payments online, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s essential for business transactions, and we need to make sure this option is available for all government services.”
During discussion about the bill on the House floor Monday, House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said the language of the bill was left broad enough so that any payment to the government, including property taxes, could be made online.
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, was the lead sponsor of the bill in the Senate.
Moore described the bill as part of an effort to modernize the structure of the Treasurer’s Office.
“We want to make sure we’re making these payment systems as easy to use as possible for our people,” Moore said. “No one should be forced to take time off work to travel to a courthouse or government building to pay their taxes and other fees for government services. It’s long past time we implemented this convenience for our citizens.”